Emergency power outages are introduced in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrenergo is introducing emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

DTEK reminded that during emergency power outages, stabilization outage schedules may not be in effect.

