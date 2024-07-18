Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to deployment of US weapons in Germany

Moscow does not rule out the possibility of deploying missiles, including nuclear missiles, in response to the deployment of American weapons in Germany.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax, this was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

"I do not rule out any options," he told reporters in Moscow.

As noted, Ryabkov was commenting on the words of the German Defense Minister, who said that the US weapons planned for deployment would be conventional, and answered the question whether the Russian side was considering the possibility of deploying nuclear-capable missiles.

Ryabkov also said that "the total destruction of the system of arms control agreements has occurred through the fault of Germany, in particular, but first of all, of course, the United States, which is at the head of the NATO bloc."

"In this situation, taking into account the combined capabilities of NATO member states, we have to calibrate our responses without feeling any internal constraints in terms of what, where and when we can, should and should not deploy. That is, the widest possible range of options," he said.

He also added that "this is not a threat to anyone, it is a way to find the most effective algorithm for responding to changing challenges, particularly in terms of costs."

