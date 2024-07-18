Russians plan to take away cars of Ukrainians in TOT who have not received RF passport from 2025 - National Resistance Center
Russians have announced the end of the "transition period" for car insurance in the temporarily occupied territories.
This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.
"From January 1, 2025, everyone will have to insure their cars with Russian companies. However, for this, you must have a Russian passport. Without insurance, the enemy threatens owners with car confiscation.
As part of its policy of denying the existence of the Ukrainian nation, the enemy is forcing Ukrainians to obtain passports and blackmailing them for this purpose. However, even under such conditions, the local population refrains from receiving red waste paper," the statement said.
Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, Russians threaten to deport Ukrainians who do not want to receive a Russian passport.
