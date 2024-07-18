VAB armored vehicles, Caesar self-propelled howitzers and tanks: Media revealed contents of France’s new aid package for Ukraine

France is preparing a new defense aid package for Ukraine. It includes, in particular, 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

This was reported to France Info by sources in the French Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine will receive 128 VAB armored vehicles, 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, and 24 light tanks from France.

Anti-tank missiles, trucks, and radars will make up the rest of the additional French equipment compared to the disposal plan scheduled for 2024.

"These supplies meet three criteria: providing full capabilities (equipment with ammunition, training and maintenance of equipment - ed.), without weakening our armies and controlling escalation," the French ministry added.

Read more: European Commission supports allocation of almost EUR 4.2 billion to Ukraine - Shmyhal

Earlier it was reported that France would soon be able to supply Ukraine with 78 Caesar howitzers and increase the supply of shells to meet urgent ammunition needs.