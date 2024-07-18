Ukraine and Slovenia sign security agreement

In Woodstock, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Ukraine and the Republic of Slovenia.

Slovenia has already provided Ukraine with 13 packages of military assistance (including 2024) and intends to maintain this level of support throughout the ten-year term of the Agreement. The Republic of Slovenia also undertakes to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine to strengthen its security capabilities.

Slovenia will assist our country in training within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). The two countries will cooperate in finding sources of funding to help implement Ukrainian defense industry projects.

Separate parts of the document deal with non-military support. In particular, Slovenia will allocate an additional 5 million euros for humanitarian aid, economic recovery, and the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.

In addition, the agreement refers to deepening cooperation in the areas of information and cybersecurity, fighting organized crime, intelligence and counterintelligence, and humanitarian demining.

The document clearly states Slovenia's full support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

In total, Ukraine has signed 25 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the US, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia.