Ukraine and Czech Republic sign security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala have signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Czech Republic has provided military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about 400 million euros and will continue to support Ukraine with the same dynamics over the 10 years of the document. The Czech Republic will also explore options for the supply of additional military equipment, taking into account the needs of our country.

A significant part of the agreement is devoted to enhanced cooperation in the military-technical sphere, primarily in the areas of small and large caliber ammunition, small arms and light weapons production capabilities, as well as UAVs, electronic warfare and heavy equipment. The Czech Republic will continue to assist our country within the framework of its initiative to supply artillery shells of 155 mm and 122 mm caliber with the support of partner countries. In addition, Ukraine and the Czech Republic will strengthen their industrial ammunition production capacities and establish joint ventures.

The countries will continue to jointly train about 4,000 Ukrainian defenders annually - this year and in the future within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM).

A special feature of cooperation in the non-military sphere is the Czech Republic's partnership with Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region for recovery, reconstruction, and sustainable development. The Czech Republic also intends to open a diplomatic mission in Dnipro to strengthen cooperation and assistance.

The Czech Republic's humanitarian support includes financial and material assistance for civilian protection and war-affected Ukrainians, including internally displaced persons.

The Czech Republic also clearly reaffirms its support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

