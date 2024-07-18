Ukraine in OSCE: Russian bombardment aircraft must be destroyed before they drop GABs

To effectively protect the civilian population, Ukraine needs to destroy Russian bombardment aircraft before they launch their bombs and missiles at Ukrainian cities.

This was emphasized by the acting permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna, Viktoriia Kuvshynnykova, at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia continues to fire guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. Over the past week, Russia has launched an average of about 100 such bombs per day. Moreover, the Russians boast that they have started using three-ton bombs. As you know, these bombs are dropped by aircraft far behind the front line," Kuvshynnikova said in her speech.

At the same time, she pointed out that the halt of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region demonstrated that it is necessary to launch preemptive strikes against military targets in the Russian Federation.

"In view of this, military logic and the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter also dictate the need for further decisions. International law is clear on this issue - there can be no safe havens for murderers. On the contrary, international law requires that all necessary measures be taken to create a safe haven for civilians. By striking legitimate military targets deep inside Russia, we will protect them. Russian bombardment aircraft must be destroyed before they launch deadly guided bombs or missiles," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

She also added that Ukraine's urgent needs are air defense systems, combat aircraft, artillery shells and long-range weapons.

"This way we can effectively fulfill our humanitarian duty to protect people from aggression and literally from enslavement. Let us recall all the critical decisions made over the past two years. None of them led to escalation, despite Russia's threats. On the contrary, indecision was used by Moscow to escalate violence. And it's time for the free world to seize the initiative once and for all," Kuvshynnikova said.