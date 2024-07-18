Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discuss Denmark’s participation in restoring Ukraine’s energy system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the United Kingdom.

This is reported on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Zelenskyy thanked the Danish government for its leadership support of Ukraine in the security sector, the provision of 19 defense assistance packages and the decision to invest directly in Ukraine's defense industry.

The President also noted Denmark's leadership in the Air Force coalition and spoke about Ukraine's need to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the bilateral security agreement they signed this year in February and Denmark's participation in Ukraine's reconstruction, including the restoration of its energy infrastructure.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration. Zelenskyy noted Denmark's readiness to provide political and advisory assistance to Ukraine during its EU accession negotiations.

Earlier it was reported that Denmark would become the first NATO country to directly finance the production of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition.