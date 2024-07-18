The newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, warned of the threat from Russia at the European summit and pledged continued support for Ukraine.

"The threat from Russia extends to the whole of Europe. Do not hesitate: we will stand by your side as long as necessary," Starmer said, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking in the UK, promised that the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden would start working in September and would coordinate international military assistance and training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is attacking Russian military facilities in the annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian army claims that the operation of the Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed or damaged, among other things, the command center and ammunition depot on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information, saying only that the air defense forces shot down a total of 43 Ukrainian drones last night," the article says.