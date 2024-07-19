MFA and UN launch online platform for Ukrainians considering returning from abroad

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi have announced the launch of the online platform "Ukraine is Home" for Ukrainians considering returning from abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The platform will provide displaced persons and families with verified and up-to-date information to help them make informed decisions about the possibility of returning to Ukraine from abroad.

"We are ready to work together to help those Ukrainians abroad who are ready to return home. In this regard, we expect that one of the important tools will be the "Ukraine is Home" platform, which is being launched under the auspices of UNHCR. This platform will help people get reliable and up-to-date information on all issues related to returning to Ukraine, see what opportunities and benefits are available, and make an informed choice," said Kuleba.

