Ruscists attack in small groups on motorcycles near Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - OSGT "Tavria"

Russian occupiers in the area of ​​the village of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region) are attempting assaults on motorcycles.

This was stated by Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSGT, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I want to dwell separately on the events in the area of ​​the village of Mala Tokmachka... This is already quite a familiar tactic, he (the enemy. - Ed.) attacks in small infantry groups without armored vehicles, but on motorcycles," he said.

According to Lykhoviy, the occupiers carried out four attacks in the Orihiv direction during the day, two of which they tried to carry out with the use of several motorcycles. In one of the assaults, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy motorcycles and three drivers.

In total, four enemy motorcycles were destroyed during the day in the area of ​​responsibility of the "Tavria" OSGT.

