There is global IT failure in world: It affected airlines and TV channels (updated)

A global technical failure has been recorded in different countries of the world, including Ukraine.

Thus, Nova Poshta, Sense Bank, and Vodafone were disrupted in Ukraine.

At the same time, a number of US airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Airlines, suspended flights due to communication problems.

Berlin Airport announced a delay in flight check-in due to a technical malfunction. Other airports around the world are experiencing similar problems.

Sky News, one of Britain's largest television news channels, is unable to broadcast live, according to its chairman.

In general, this global technical failure has affected operations in different countries, including Spanish airports, a Turkish airline, Australian media and banks, etc.

Bloomberg reported that the issue was related to CrowdStrike's software.

CrowdStrike has confirmed that computers running its software are experiencing problems with the Windows operating system suddenly shutting down.

According to Bloomberg, the failure affected a number of airports in the Netherlands.

Prague Airport has announced that it is suffering from a failure in the global check-in system. Some departures were delayed.

Changi Airport in Singapore reported that many automated check-in counters were down. Problems have also been reported at airports in Japan.

There are long queues at Sydney Airport.

Reuters reports that Spain has announced a "computer incident" at all its airports.

The failure also affected patient booking services at some UK doctors' practices.

Denmark reported a malfunction of the automatic fire alarm system in the capital Copenhagen, which led local authorities to call the emergency services in case of fire.

