Idea of ​​shooting down missiles over Ukraine would mean conflict between NATO and Russia - Ambassador of Latvia to Poland Poikans

Latvian Ambassador to Poland Juris Poikans suggested that he stated that the idea of ​​Poland shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine is rather a theoretical possibility. Because NATO wants to refrain from direct hostilities with the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, LSM writes about this.

"This would open a new page, and it would no longer be a hypothetical Polish-Russian conflict, but a NATO-Russia conflict, but there is a conscious desire to avoid further confrontation," the ambassador noted.

At the same time, he added that Polish officials said that this should be a joint NATO decision.

"Currently, there is no direct conflict between the Polish and Russian armed forces. But if a missile is shot down, for example, over Lviv, it would still be a certain new element in this situation," the diplomat emphasized.

It will be recalled that the other day the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, stated that he is not ready to change his opinion regarding the use of Western, in particular German, weapons against military facilities on the territory of Russia.

