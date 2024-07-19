Russian Army involves additional units to maintain intensity of offensive - NGU spokesman Muzychuk

Russian troops are trying to maintain a high intensity of fighting along the entire front line. To do so, the enemy is deploying additional units.

Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is engaging additional units to maintain the intensity of offensive actions. Sometimes this requires specific training - that is, it is not just infantry or artillery, but the actions of assault groups aimed at actions near settlements and in urbanized areas," he said.

At the same time, Muzychuk emphasized that the Omega Special Forces of the National Guard and other defense forces are trained to fight with this type of unit.

The National Guard spokesperson also noted the high activity of enemy reconnaissance drones in the eastern sector.

"Our fighters note that in the eastern sector the enemy is trying to actively use operational and tactical level drones conducting aerial reconnaissance. In total, our troops destroyed 6 such UAVs along the frontline over the last day, 2 of them were of the Orlan type in the north of Kharkiv region," added Muzychuk.

