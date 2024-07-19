Ukraine and UK sign loan agreement worth 2 billion pounds for purchase and production of modern weapons, including air defense

In the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, Rustem Umierov and John Healy, signed an agreement between the governments of the two countries on official loan support for the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities. The framework agreement, in particular, provides for a loan of £2 billion to finance Ukraine's defense needs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The purpose of the agreement is to provide financial support to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, including the purchase of modern weapons, military equipment and other defense means in accordance with NATO standards.

"Under the terms of the framework agreement, the loan will be used for large-scale projects to develop Ukraine's defense capabilities, which will reduce the burden on the state budget and allow us to obtain the necessary weapons to protect our country in the short term, primarily in the field of air defense," Umierov said.

The loan is provided for 15 years with a possibility of extension and at a favorable interest rate.

"This agreement is one of the key elements of our strategy to strengthen the country's defense capabilities. We are grateful to our British partners for their support and are confident that this partnership will help us ensure security and peace in Ukraine," Umierov concluded.

A joint commission, including representatives of both governments, will monitor the targeted use of the loan funds to ensure transparency and efficient use of funds.