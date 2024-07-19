No US president will leave Ukraine - Norwegian Prime Minister Støre

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre does not believe that any US president will make a decision to stop supporting Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

Thus, he disagrees that the new US presidential administration may stop supporting Ukraine.

"When you really look into this issue, study it and take responsibility, you will see what is at stake. The idea that you are going to be all for or all against is, in my opinion, too simplistic," Støre said.

At the same time, the minister said, Europe "must do more" in terms of defense spending and participation in regional defense plans.

"NATO is a huge benefit for all its members. I don't see any American president who would want to give it up. We have to demonstrate to the US and everyone else the value of this partnership," he concluded.

