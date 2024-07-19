Zelenskyy: Putin’s only advantage in war is stockpile of USSR-era weapons, money and disregard for people’s lives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the advantages that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still has in the war against Ukraine and explained how they can be deprived of them.

He said this during a speech at a meeting of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is weak in many aspects.

"Their diplomacy has turned into simple bribes, lies or threats. Economically, they are not strong," he said.

Read more: Ukrainians now have "great strategy" of warfare - Cavoli

At the same time, Putin still holds the cards.

The only competitive advantage that Putin still has is a large stockpile of Soviet-era weapons, money, and a complete disregard for human life. This is a rather dangerous mixture," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy called for depriving Putin of money and the ability to produce more weapons.

"And he must pay for his disregard for human life - with his losses and his defeat," the president added.

All of this can be achieved if the partners agree to Ukraine's strikes in the Russian rear with long-range weapons, the head of state summarized.

Watch more: Occupiers’ Su-25 is destroyed in Donetsk region - OSGT Khortytsia