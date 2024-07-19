"Minister of Transport of ’DPR’ Tuzhylin, who is building railroad for transfer of RF troops, was served notice of suspicion - SSU

Volodymyr Tuzhylin, the "Minister of Transport of the DPR" who provides logistics for the occupiers in eastern Ukraine, was served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

He was "appointed" to his "position" in May 2023. He is engaged in the construction of new transportation routes for the transfer of Russian troops from the Rostov region to Ukraine. First of all, it is a direct railroad line that should run from the territory of the Russian Federation in the direction of occupied Donetsk.

"At the same time, Tuzhylin is organizing transport links between the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Melitopol. According to available data, the enemy plans to use this route as an alternative way to transfer its troops to Crimea and to the front line of the southern front," the statement said.

He was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

He is currently in the temporarily occupied territory in the east of our country. The SBU has established the offender's location and is taking comprehensive measures to bring him to justice.

