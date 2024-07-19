Ruscists "declare open season" on rescuers, - Head of SES Danyk

Russian occupation forces are hunting for rescuers, so the SES is constantly changing security algorithms.

This was stated by the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andrii Danyk in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We lose people almost every day. Lately, the enemy has been hunting for our employees. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 93 rescuers have been killed and almost 400 wounded. Unfortunately, these numbers are increasing every day," explained the head of the SES.

According to Danyk, security algorithms are currently being developed, approaches are constantly being changed, and new organizational or technical means of protection are being invented. They will not be disclosed to the public.

"As soon as the enemy learns something, it makes adjustments to its actions. And it turns out that what was relevant and working a month ago is no longer working today," he added.

To ensure the safety of rescuers, robotics are being used, and active work is also underway on electronic intelligence means, Danyk summarized.

