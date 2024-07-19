Biden’s headquarters denied his withdrawal from election: He remains in race

The campaign headquarters of US President Joe Biden has denied reports that the American leader is preparing to announce his withdrawal from the presidential race.

"Certainly the president remains in the race," she said, adding that he is "more committed than ever to defeating Donald Trump."

"We believe in this campaign, we are prepared for a tough election, and we see a way forward. He is the best person to stand up to Donald Trump," O'Malley Dillon said.

At the same time, she acknowledged that the last few weeks have been difficult for the campaign, but said that the decline in Biden's support was "insignificant."

"We know that people are not switching from Joe Biden to Donald Trump. They are asking us: "Can he do it?" And the president answers: 'Yes, I can,'" summarized the Biden campaign chairwoman.

Earlier, the media reported that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer advised Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy from the US presidential election.

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, spoke out against Joe Biden's participation as a Democratic candidate in the presidential election.

The media also stated that top Democrats believe that Biden will soon withdraw from the US presidential election.

At the same time, former US President Barack Obama is not sure whether Joe Biden is able to continue his participation in the election campaign.

