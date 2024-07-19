Situation in power system will improve in nearest future - Halushchenko

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced that the situation in the energy system will improve in the near future.

He said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ekonomichna Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The situation will improve in the near future. It is true, I confirm it," Halushchenko said.

According to the official, this is due to the peculiarities of the repair campaign at generation facilities. The minister noted that Energoatom's specialists are doing everything possible to restart the fuel and put the power units back into operation as soon as possible.

During the hour of questions to the government, he also said that power engineers are trying to reduce the time for repairs of nuclear power units as much as possible, where possible.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the situation in the power system would improve. According to him, this will happen in the 20th of July.

