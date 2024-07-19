Poroshenko names steps to be taken urgently in energy sector for heating season

In a video address, Petro Poroshenko spoke about the consequences of raising excise taxes on fuel and named the steps that the authorities should take to immediately provide people and communities with the opportunity to diversify energy sources on the eve of winter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"It's a familiar landscape for modern Ukraine: the roar of the generator, the stench and the very, very expensive fuel that provides power to the whole of Ukraine. We warned that this would happen. And in March we said that

the increase in excise taxes has nothing to do with the EU and our accession commitments.

Over the next five years, they plan to raise fuel prices by 70 to 130%, on average twofold. Fuel prices are the price of bread, the price of water, the price of human existence. This is a tax that cannot be avoided. This is inflation. This is what makes people poorer," Poroshenko said.

"What should we do with the energy sector? We need to bring a huge number of batteries, inverters, solar panels, cogeneration plants, wind farms, all the necessary equipment to Ukraine and provide it through budgetary lending so that every condominium association can come and get this equipment. Install solar panels, batteries on the roof, power elevators, power water, power drainage and communication. This can still be done in time," Poroshenko suggests.

"The government should transfer the resources to local governments. Local governments should contact condominiums, install equipment, and in 5-6-7-8 years, condominiums will return the cost of this equipment, which will now come to Ukraine. And we do not need budgetary funds for this, because only today the European Bank has allocated us 100 million, and in general, European countries allocate billions of dollars and euros to stabilize the situation in the energy sector," the politician stated.

Read more: Poroshenko Foundation will restore equipment destroyed as result of Russian attack, which was installed by Foundation in OKHMATDYT hospital over last 10 years

The EU leader also considers it harmful to spend money on the completion of nuclear power units using Russian technology. In his opinion, it makes sense to deploy balancing capacities in European countries near the borders of Ukraine.

"We need to decentralize the energy sector, install cogeneration plants in every neighborhood, in every quarter. We need to install balancing thermal power plants, immediately hold talks with Poland and Romania. Build balancing thermal power plants right on the border with Ukraine. We need to allow Ukrainian power engineers and Ukrainian coal to work there, and we need to have unlimited access to balancing capacities for the energy sector," Poroshenko said.