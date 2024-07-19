Russia resettles its military in sanatoriums and boarding houses in TOT of Ukraine - NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian invaders used boarding houses and sanatoriums as military facilities.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the destruction of the tourism industry in the temporarily occupied territories, most boarding houses and sanatoriums are used by the enemy as military targets," the article says.

The NRC said that there were cases of the enemy's armed forces settling in resorts on the Azov and Black Sea coasts, in particular on the Arabat Spit. By doing so, the invaders endanger the few tourists the enemy sends to the seized resorts with vouchers.

"Russian soldiers always hide behind civilians, because this is the basis of the Russian doctrine and the barbaric ideology of Moscow despotism. Therefore, we urge you to ignore vacations in the occupied territories," the NRC adds.

