Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv: number of casualties rises to 15, three people killed (updated)

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on Friday, July 19, has increased to 15, including four minors. Three people have been reported dead.

This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"So far, we know about 14 victims, including four minors. We also know about three dead," the mayor said in a statement.

As previously reported, there is a child among the dead.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the mother of the deceased boy.

"As of this moment, three people died - a man, a woman and a child. The boy's mother is in a state of shock. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working with the woman," the minister said.

Updated information

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims had increased to 15, including four children. Eight people were hospitalized. Three people died.

The SES also reported that 8 apartment buildings and a kindergarten building were damaged.

Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv

On Friday, July 19, the Russian Federation hit a playground near a multi-storey residential building.

Three people were killed, including a child.

See more: Invaders attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. House and greenhouse were damaged. PHOTOS