Occupiers moved additional assault groups to district of Hlyboke - OSGT "Kharkiv"

In the operational zone of the OSGT "Kharkiv", the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops in the north of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Kharkiv".

As noted, the enemy moved additional assault groups of the 155th separate brigade of the Marines and the 18th motorized rifle division of the 11th Army Corps in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke to prepare for offensive actions. The enemy also uses UAVs for remote mining of the area.

According to Kharkiv OTU, the arrival of additional personnel of the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division in the area of ​​the settlement of Murom, on the territory of the Russian Federation, was noted to replenish the current shortage of personnel.

"In the area of ​​the central and eastern part of Vovchansk, the occupiers continue to regroup the assault groups of the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 6th Army, and the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps for assault operations. It was also confirmed that the assault squad of the 153rd tank regiment of the 47th tank division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was withdrawn for recovery, its positions were taken by the personnel of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th Army corps and the "Akhmat" detachment, the message says.

In total, during the past day, 7 combat clashes took place in the operational area of ​​the OSGT "Kharkiv". The enemy launched 10 airstrikes in the direction of the positions of our troops using 16 anti-aircraft missiles, 4 missile strikes, and 32 kamikaze drone strikes. Conducted 396 shellings of positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is also reported that 5 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the current day, and one more is ongoing.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian occupiers were not successful, and the loss of our positions was not allowed.