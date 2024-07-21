France refused to allow journalists and physiotherapists from Russia and Belarus to participate in Olympics ’out of caution’

Fearing potential "spies", the French authorities have banned almost 100 foreigners from the 2024 Olympic Games who intended to work as journalists, physiotherapists and technical staff.

It is noted that French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said this in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to him, these are representatives of Russia, Belarus and some other countries, the names of which the minister refused to disclose.

"They probably did not come to commit terrorist acts. But, in addition to intelligence and traditional espionage, there is the possibility of gaining access to computer networks to carry out a cyber attack," the minister said when asked what the alleged agents were going to do in France.

"We refused a large number of 'journalists' (from Russia) who claimed to want to cover the Games. On the other hand, we have allowed the presence of Russians who work for the International Olympic Committee. We are proceeding from the principle of caution," said Gérald Darmanin.

In total, the French authorities, according to the minister, checked 960,000 people who were going to work at the Olympics to make sure they did not pose a threat. In total, 4,340 people were banned from the Games, including 19 people on the Prevention of Terrorist Radicalisation (FSPRT) list and 139 people on the so-called S list (a list of people who pose a threat to the security of the state). In addition, 257 radical Islamists, 181 far-left activists and 95 representatives of far-right organisations were banned from the Olympics.

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. The Games will be attended by 15 Russian and 16 Belarusian athletes who will compete in a neutral status.