The number of migrants from the Russian Federation is increasing in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysohor, Censor.NET reports.

"They are hoping for "squeezed out" housing - the number of migrants in the so-called "LPR" is increasing. In the last two months alone, more than seven thousand of them have been registered. These are representatives of remote regions of Russia and citizens of Central Asian countries who were unable to settle down in the Russian Federation. More some of them come with their families," the report says.

Lysohor noted that they hope to receive real estate as a priority, which is gradually being taken away from those who evacuated in the occupied Luhansk region.

It is also reported that from the Kremlin, the occupation authorities of the Luhansk region will be tasked with organizing accountable volunteer organizations in every city and district center. That is, to organize a volunteer movement that will voluntarily carry out orders from above. Such centers have already been opened in Alchevsk, Kadiivka, and Dovzhansk. In other settlements of the so-called "LPR" as an emergency, it was ordered to organize the movement of "good workers" by August 1.

The head of the RMA also spoke about the situation in the occupied and de-occupied territories of the Luhansk region.

He noted that almost every day in front-line Nevsky new destruction of the housing sector is added. The Russians are not reducing the impact of fire on the village. Yesterday they hit there three times with "Grads", they used barrel artillery about 20 times, twice as many - drones. A hit to a private house was recorded - it burned to the ground. People were not injured.

The situation is no less tense in Makiivka, which is also suffering from enemy artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Lysohor said that the Russian army tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of these settlements at least seven times. The occupiers also tried to break through the defense near Stelmakhivka and in Bilohorivka.

