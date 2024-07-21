Zelenskyy on Trump’s plan to end war ’overnight’: It means just stop and give. Ukraine will never do that

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on former US President Donald Trump's statements about the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours".

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the BBC.

When asked about his opinion on Trump's statement last year about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war within 24 hours, Zelenskyy said that "everyone will be happier if one person in the world, whether it is Donald Trump or not, can stop the war within 24 hours. The question is at what cost and who will pay it."

He noted that an easy option would be to push Ukraine to pay.

"This means simply stopping and giving and forgetting. No sanctions, no nothing. Putin will take back the territory, Putin will create a victory for his society, for the world. No one will go to jail, no responsibility, no tribunal," the president said.

He noted that this is a very simple way, but Ukraine will never do it.

"Yes, this is a very simple way, but we will never do it, never. And there is not a single person in the world who can force us to do this, because it's not about one president or ten people, it's about the nation," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier it was reported that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had promised to end the war "as the next president of the United States".