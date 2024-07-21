Zelenskyy on Ukraine’s losses at front: Changes every day, not less

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of Ukrainian servicemen killed in the war is changing every day, and not in a positive way.

When asked if he knew how many soldiers Ukraine has lost so far, the head of state replied:

"I know how many now. I know how many people we lose every day. This is a very painful issue for me... I see these changes every day, and they are not positive, they are not getting smaller. I can't tell you the number right now. We don't want the Russians to know all the information."

The President also spoke about the ratio of losses in Ukraine and Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian army has one killed for 6-8 wounded, while the Russians die for every 2-3 wounded.

"This shows that they do not fight for the survival of their people, they leave them on the battlefield," the Ukrainian leader said.

When asked how long Ukraine could continue to suffer such significant losses, Zelenskyy said that they should be minimised as much as possible, but the duration of the fight depends on various factors.

"It depends on the morale of the military, on the morale of the civilians and the unity between civilians and the military in Ukraine, and it depends on the unity of the West. And we can fight to victory, but only if all these elements work together," the head of state stressed.

It should be noted that Ukraine does not disclose its military losses. However, on 25 February 2024, President Zelenskyy stated that 31,000 Ukrainian defenders had been killed during the full-scale invasion.