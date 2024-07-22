70% of Ukraine’s energy capacity was destroyed this summer. EU to consider strengthening air defence - Borrell

The European Union will consider the transfer of more air defence systems to Ukraine, as well as strengthening the energy sector.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell before the meeting of EU foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today we will consider two main issues in Ukraine. The first is how to try to avoid the complete destruction of the electricity system. 70% of Ukraine's generating capacity was destroyed this summer. This will be much harder to bear in winter. So I will call on member states to provide more support in rebuilding and maintaining the power grids with more power generation," he said.

According to Borrell, the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defence will also be considered.

"After the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban to Kyiv and immediately after that to Putin in Moscow, a children's hospital was destroyed... So, more air defence, more power generation are two key issues that we have to address. Of course, we will also discuss other issues related to the war against Ukraine when we hear from Minister Kuleba," the EU official added.

