About 3 thousand companies have used e-booking service in Diia - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Since 17 July, about 3,000 companies have used the e-booking service on the Diia portal. These include both private companies and state-owned enterprises.

This was announced by Valeriia Tkach, Deputy Director of the Department for the Development of Electronic Services at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, we are talking about 32,000 booked employees of critical enterprises. In particular, both private companies and state-owned enterprises, as well as municipal enterprises, were booked.

Currently, the Unified List of companies that can make reservations and have received the appropriate status includes about 8,500 companies.

At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that there are not many refusals. This mainly concerns those employees who have already been booked; who were not found in the register of persons liable for military service; and who are in an employment relationship.

"Previously, we used to submit a list. And if one employee was unable to pass the check, the entire list was sent back without consideration. We had to start all over again. In our case, this is not necessary. That is, if a company submits a list of 100 people and one of them fails the check, then only he is not booked, and all the rest - 99 - are booked," Tkach explained.

After receiving a booking, the employer or employees do not need to report it to the TCR and the SS. The information is immediately updated in the "Reserve+" app. In particular, a PDF file can be generated and printed.

As a reminder, on 17 July, it became possible to apply for a reservation on the Diia portal for critical enterprises and those that meet the needs of the Defence Forces.