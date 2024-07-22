In south, enemy is using artillery fire and drones. Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 99 occupants over last day - Defence Forces

Over the past day, 21 July, the Southern Defence Forces eliminated almost 100 occupants and destroyed 60 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"The Southern Defence Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. During the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 99 people," the statement said.

Also destroyed yesterday:

1 tank;

1 "Tor" anti-aircraft missile system;

1 "Buk-M2" anti-aircraft missile system;

1 "BM-21" multiple launch rocket system;

25 units of motor vehicles;

7 cannons;

2 EW stations;

10 reconnaissance UAVs;

5 video surveillance systems;

3 mortars;

4 boats.

In addition, 4 observation posts, 6 dugouts and 1 UAV ground control station were destroyed.

"The occupants are using artillery shelling, air strikes, a large number of attack drones of various types, and are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 291 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying in the operational area," the Defence Forces spokesperson said.

The enemy used 241 FPV drones, 7 "Lancet" attack UAVs and dropped 180 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications over the last day.

