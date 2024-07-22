F-16s will not provide Ukraine with immediate air superiority, it will be longer process - US Air Force Commander Hecker

The transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be the beginning of the transition to Western equipment.

This was stated by the US Air Force Commander in Europe James Hecker, Censor.NET reports citing Aviation Week.

According to him, Ukrainian pilots will not gain air superiority for several weeks.

"This will be a process we will go through, but at least we are starting. I think the most important thing here is that this is the beginning of the introduction of Western equipment, Western tactics, Western doctrine and Western thinking into Ukraine," Hecker emphasized.

The general noted that it will take time to be able to effectively operate the aircraft with sufficient personnel along with the necessary logistical support.

"It will not happen overnight, but we have to start, and we are getting there," he added.

Ukraine has largely succeeded during the war in ensuring the safety of its aircraft by being flexible - for example, by never taking off and landing from the same base. The Ukrainian Air Force has done this with its current fleet of MiG-29s and Su-24s, and will now need to do it again with the F-16s. This will be a difficult task, as not all airfields across the country will be able to handle the new aircraft, Hecker explained.

