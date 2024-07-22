EU has become full participant in Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine

The European Union has changed its status from an associate member to a participant in the international Register of Damage Caused to Ukraine by Russian Aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the European Commission.

"The European Commission welcomes today's adoption by the EU Council of the change in the status of the European Union in the Register of Damage caused to Ukraine from associate member to participant. The Register of Damage records evidence and information on damage, loss or injury caused by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. It aims to ensure full and effective reparations for Ukraine and its people," the statement said.

Russia must pay for the damage caused by its aggression against Ukraine. The Register of Damage is an important step in this direction, as it reliably records evidence and information on claims for compensation for damage, loss or injury suffered by Ukrainians for future judgements and compensation. I welcome today's decision, which confirms and reinforces the EU's strong support for this mechanism," said European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

On 17 May, at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, more than 40 countries and the EU signed an agreement on the establishment of the Register of Damage Caused to Ukraine by Russia's Aggression.

The agreement provides for the creation of a database to record evidence of losses or damages caused to the state of Ukraine, individuals and legal entities due to the illegal actions of the Russian Federation, starting from 24 February 2022.