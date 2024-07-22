United States deploys B-52 strategic bombers at air base in Romania

Two B-52 Stratofortress intercontinental strategic bombers have arrived at one of the Romanian Air Force air bases. They will participate in the Bomber Task Force Europe operation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the US Air Force in Europe.

It is noted that at the new location, they will operate as part of the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron of the US Air Force, and will also begin to interact with NATO forces.

Upon arrival at Mihail Kogelnicianu Air Base, the B-52s, accompanied by fighter jets from Romania and Finland, conducted a joint flight.

As part of the deployment, they will operate as the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, integrating with NATO and other international partners to enhance security in the U.S. Armed Forces Europe Command area of responsibility.

This is the first time that U.S. strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons have operated in Romania.

"In the context of global instability, it is important to maintain sustainable long-range capabilities. This operation allows us to improve the tactics and interaction of our troops," said U.S. Air Force Europe Commander James Hecker.

