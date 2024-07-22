Poland offers to hold meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv, but Hungary is against it - media

Poland proposed to move the meeting of EU foreign ministers from Budapest to Lviv. However, Hungary blocked the Polish proposal.

This was reported by RMF 24, citing sources, Censor.NET reported.

Due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "peaceful voyages" in the European Union, a number of countries are boycotting the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting that will be scheduled for August 28-29 in Budapest.

Initially, some countries within the boycott proposed moving the meeting to Brussels and making it official. However, Austria, Slovakia, and Luxembourg do not want to agree to a boycott. These countries say that Hungary needs to be talked to, while pointing out its mistakes.

Subsequently, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski put forward a compromise solution during a ministerial meeting on July 22: hold a meeting on August 28-29 in Lviv. However, Sikorski's proposal was opposed by Hungary.

The final decision will be made by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, after he listens to the discussion of the EU foreign ministers.

As a reminder, in response to Orban's self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission," the European Commission has taken some measures against Hungary. In particular, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided that the European Commission would be represented at the level of senior civil servants only at informal meetings of the Council.

In addition, von der Leyen canceled the visit of the European Commission board to Hungary.

Viktor Orbán's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

On 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

As a reminder, the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council began on July 1. It will last until the end of 2024.

