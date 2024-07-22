Zhovkva on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine: communication continues with Warsaw and at level of NATO countries

Communication about the possibility of Warsaw shooting down Russian missiles flying over the territory of Ukraine towards Poland continues.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said this in a commentary to UNN, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, communication on the possibility of Warsaw shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine with its own air defence systems continues with Poland and at the level of NATO member states. Zhovkva noted that this issue is being considered technically and legally, and concrete results are expected.

At the same time, he stressed that the ongoing communication should be quiet.

"The President of Ukraine raised this issue during the NATO-Ukraine Council, I cannot disclose all the details, but cooperation with Poland is definitely ongoing. You can see that Poland is changing its position on some issues that seem to be voiced in the public space, that Poland does not support this issue, but then the government makes appropriate decisions... So let's follow the news, communication continues and communication continues at the level of NATO member states and at the level of the current NATO Secretary General. So the work continues, it just has to be quiet, so when there are results, you will definitely see them," the OP representative said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the idea of Poland potentially shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine. He said that the Alliance fully supports Kyiv, but will not be directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.