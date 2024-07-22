The family of Ukrainian film producer Artem Koliubaiev, a business partner of the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, took out a loan from Russians to buy a $600,000 house in the Washington suburbs.

In September 2023, Kateryna Koliubaieva, the wife of Ukrainian film producer Artem Koliubaiev, bought a house in the suburbs of Washington for $600,000. "The house was paid for in full by my wife, from her own savings, borrowings and the money she sold her property for. Between 2022 and 2024, my wife sold two of her cars: A 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE. She also sold two of her properties in Kyiv and Kyiv region," Koliubaiev explained.

Journalists checked this information. Kateryna Koliubaieva did indeed sell two cars and apartments - one in Kyiv and the other in the suburbs of the capital. It seems that the woman could have raised $350,000 from the sale of all this property, which she paid for a house in Washington.

According to the US registers, part of the amount - $250,000 - was borrowed by Kateryna Koliubaieva from A&D Mortgage. "Slidstvo.info found that this Florida-based company has Russian management and ties to Russia.

A&D Mortgage is owned by Maxim Slyusarchuk, who is also a director of the Russian American Chamber of South Florida.

Svetlana Izgasheva, the wife of Maxim Slyusarchuk and one of the managers of A&D Mortgage, is from Volgograd. Both are on the board of the Russian American Chamber of South Florida. In the organisation's old videos, the speakers are signed as members of the "Russian American Chamber".

This is a community that unites Russian-speaking people in the United States. They, in particular, finance the "Russian Culture Festivals" - the very "Russian World" that has been destroying Ukraine for three years now.

While searching for information about the company from which Koliubaiev's wife took out a loan to buy a house in the US, journalists found an advert for A&D Mortgage in Russia, in the local office in St Petersburg. And some of the employees' LinkedIn profiles explicitly state "work in the office, St Petersburg, A&D Mortgage".

Kateryna Koliubaieva commented that a broker had recommended the company for the loan.

"I doubt that an American company, which is one of the market leaders and has been linked to Russia, has been operating in the US lending market since 2005. But in order to avoid manipulation, including on your part, this information will be verified and legally confirmed or denied," Koliubaieva explained.