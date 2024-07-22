Czech Republic joins "coalition of drones" for Ukraine - Latvian Defense Ministry

The number of members of the international coalition to provide Ukraine with drones has increased to 16 - the Czech Republic has joined it.

The Czech Republic joined the "drone coalition" after its delegation signed a memorandum of understanding during the NATO summit in Washington, DC, on July 11.

As you know, this coalition is led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

"I am very pleased to welcome the Czech Republic to the drone coalition that is helping Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion. Each member state of the coalition can make a significant contribution to Ukraine's efforts and support the development of its national industry," said Latvian Defense Minister Andrius Spruds.

As a reminder, on Monday, July 22, it became known that Latvia had sent Ukraine a new batch of more than 500 drones as part of the "drone coalition."

In addition to Latvia, which plays a leading role, the "drone coalition" also includes neighboring Estonia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Australia. These countries have raised more than half a billion euros to supply Ukraine with drones and are working to create a joint fund that will allow faster and more efficient financing of drone production.

