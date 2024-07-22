Occupiers dropped 266 ammunition from UAVs in area of responsibility of OSGT Tavria, 16 of them with poisonous substances

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman of the OSGT Tavria, described the situation in the group's area of responsibility, noting that the situation is consistently tense, but not the most active compared to other parts of the front line. The enemy is actively using the tactic of massive ammunition drops from drones.

"Over the past day, the enemy used 180 UAV drops in our operational area, using 266 ammunition, and 16 of these munitions were with poisonous substances. This is a very large number for one day," said the spokesman.

He said that the situation in the area of the OSGT Tavria is steadily tense, but not the most active compared to other parts of the frontline.

Also, he said, the extreme temperature makes the military feel quite uncomfortable, and the main problem is the supply of water.

In addition, dead wood burns from enemy attacks. "But this is a game played by two. When it is possible to set the enemy on fire with incendiary shells, our soldiers do it willingly," he said.

Lykhovii noted that two areas are active now: "One is the Orikhiv direction, the area of the Robotyne salient, where three combat engagements took place yesterday - near Robotyne and Novodanylivka, and six enemy servicemen who participated in these attacks were killed."

In addition, the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro near the village of Krynky remains active.

"Three attacks by Muscovites were repelled there yesterday... The enemy's activity is high there every day, but our soldiers will continue to hold the enemy back. To illustrate, I will tell you the result of our combat work near Kozachi Tabory, near Krynky, where 1 tank, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 122-mm mortar were destroyed yesterday," added Lykhovii.

