Resolution on dismissal of Bezuhla from post of Deputy Head of Security Committee is registered in Rada - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the Security Committee and to expel her from the Committee.

This was written by People's Deputy of the Voice Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

‘I feel that the Committee on the Rules of Procedure will consider this document very quickly and the vote in the Rada will also take place tomorrow,’ the people's deputy said.

Earlier it was reported that People's Deputy of the Servant of the People Mariana Bezuhla, who had left the faction the day before, said that the Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence had voted to prepare a resolution to remove her from the post of deputy and expel her from the Committee.

