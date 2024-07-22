Krotevych said that SBI did not open case against Sodol. Military officer files lawsuit against Bureau

The Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr), said that the State Bureau of Investigation did not open a case against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol. Because of this, Krotevych complained in court against the Bureau.

The military wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, spoke about the developments in the situation with his letter to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol.

According to the soldier, on 27 June, he received a response from the SBI, which informed him that his statement against Sodol would be added to the case of the Russian military breaching the border in the Kharkiv region.

"This means that the SBI is breaking the law and doing so in the most brazen way possible. This is actually a deliberate inaction, and for myself I translated their letter as 'hello, Bohdan, we don't give a f*ck about you or the law of Ukraine, live with it'," the Azov Chief of Staff wrote.

Krotevych also said that the agency did not summon him as a witness to testify, although he had asked for this in his letter. Therefore, on 4 July, the military officer filed a complaint against the SBI in order for the court to force the bureau to enter the data into the Unified Register and launch an investigation.

However, according to Krotevych, the court appointed a judge who was supposed to go on holiday on 10 July, which, as the military man noted, contradicts the provision on the court's automated document management system.

After some time, the military officer's lawyers managed to get a new automatic distribution of judges, and the case was scheduled for August 19, although the new judge was also supposed to go on vacation on July 15. This, as Krotevych emphasized, is also contrary to the regulations.

"These actions, as well as communication from various people and some calls, made it clear to me that there was an instruction from above ‘not to let this case proceed,’" the defense lawyer said.

The Azov Chief of Staff also noted that in his letter he had named other people besides Sodol, and that while the latter had been dismissed, the others had not. According to the military, Sodol's henchmen retained their positions and were doing "everything to cover up for their leader".

"As far as I know, there was a 'witch hunt' in the Marines for a week so that no one would say anything bad about the 'ex'," Krotevych said in his post.

The defence counsel also stated that he had been approached by commanders of 'various brigades of different agencies' who were willing to testify against Sodol.

What preceded it?

On June 23, Azov Brigade Chief of Staff Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr) reported that he had written a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for criminal proceedings to be opened against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general." He did not name the general.

On June 24, the SBI confirmed that it had received a statement from the Azov Brigade Chief of Staff Krotevych regarding the general.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

On 28 June, Krotevych said that he had received a response from the State Bureau of Investigation regarding his letter calling for the opening of proceedings against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol, but he was not satisfied with the response.

