Harris’s supporters donated $81 million to her presidential campaign in 24 hours, highest in history

Kamala Harris's presidential campaign raised $81 million in the first 24 hours after Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her as the Democratic candidate.

This was reported by Harris's team, noting that this is the highest fundraising figure in history for any US presidential candidate in a day, Censor.NET reports citing The Hill.

"The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris is a manifestation of exactly the type of energy and enthusiasm that wins elections. We're already seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work in reaching out to the voters who will decide this election," said campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz.

The Harris team has received more than 888,000 contributions from individual donors, 60% of whom have not yet given this year. Approximately 43 thousand donors have signed up for weekly donations to the campaign.

The campaign's social media account, which was renamed from Biden HQ to Kamala HQ, doubled its number of followers overnight.

The publication reminds that within 24 hours of Biden's announcement of his withdrawal from the race, Harris gained the support of key Democratic Party officials, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, black congressional leaders and several governors who were considered potential contenders for the nomination.

In addition, hundreds of delegates have also pledged to support Harris at the Democratic National Convention to be held in August in Chicago.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

