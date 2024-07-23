Enemy tried to break through defence of our troops in Kurakhove sector, in Pokrovsk sector most attacks took place near Novooleksandrivka - General Staff

Over the last day, 22 July, 155 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kramatorsk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 96 air strikes, dropping 132 UAVs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,400 attacks, 105 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of settlements, including Cherniaky, Vesele, Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody, Hlyboke, Karaichne and Pytomnyk in Kharkiv region; Vozdvizhenka, Tymofiivka, Vesele, Hrodivka, Vovche, Novoselivka Persha, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Katerynivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske, Velyka Novosilka, Rozivka, Komar and Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Lviv, Sadove and Novoberyslav in Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also hit a command post, five artillery systems, a radar station and three ammunition depots.

It is recalled that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,220 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised four tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, two MLRS, an air defence system, 36 operational and tactical UAVs, 64 vehicles and three units of enemy special equipment.

Read more: Russian troops are rushing towards Pokrovsk. Heavy fighting in Krasnohorivka, in areas of Prohres, Zalizne, Pivdenne, Chasiv Yar - Syrskyi

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, 10 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Hlyboke and Vovchansk yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 hostile attacks were registered. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Pishchane and Berestove.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 11 times near Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Nevskyi, Terny, Torske and Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Vyimka and Pereyizne. A total of eight firefights took place.

"In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 30 times in the areas of Bondarne, Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Pivnichne, Toretsk, New York and Zalizne," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 43 assault attacks in the areas of Panteleymonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka, Lozuvatske, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske and Kalynove. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Novooleksandrivka.

As noted, in the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 17 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

Read more: Russian troops tried to break through Ukrainian defence near Robotyne, - General Staff

Day in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants continue to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions. Three firefights took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, four Russian attacks failed to reach our defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the Vremivsk and Huliaipille directions.

Situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Read more: In south, enemy is using artillery fire and drones. Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 99 occupants over last day - Defence Forces

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.