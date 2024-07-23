Rada supports extension of martial law and mobilisation until 9 November

The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine until 9 November 2024.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament supported the extension of martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days. Accordingly, from 12 August to 09 November. The vote was 339 in favour of extending martial law," the statement said.

The law must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that this is the 12th decision to extend martial law and general mobilisation since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

