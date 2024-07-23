Peskov: Russia will respond to EU’s decision to use proceeds from frozen assets to buy weapons for Ukraine

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov has claimed "theft" over the European Union's decision to allocate the first tranche of €1.4 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Not only is this money essentially stolen, but it is also spent on the purchase of weapons. It is probably hard to think of anything worse," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He was commenting on the statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell that the EU would allocate the first tranche of frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine in early August.

Peskov stressed that such actions cannot remain "unanswered".

"Undoubtedly, one way or another, there will be some kind of response. Such theft cannot be left without retaliatory steps," Putin's spokesman said.

Russia will explore the possibility of prosecuting those involved in the adoption and implementation of the decision to confiscate Russian assets, Peskov concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission would present a draft plan to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans from frozen Russian assets "very soon".