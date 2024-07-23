Russian military unit hit in occupied Sevastopol as result of night drone attack - Russian media

In occupied Sevastopol, Ukrainian drones attacked a military unit of the Russian occupiers on the night of 23 July.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the ASTRA telegram channel.

"At least one of the 21 UAVs that attacked Sevastopol today was not shot down and hit the building of the military unit 65372 on Monastyrske Highway. There are no known casualties," the statement said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Centre for Investigative Journalism reported that the military unit 65372 is a separate special-purpose radio station of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. This unit was also attacked on 15 July.

According to media reports, the attack on the Kavkaz port damaged a ferry vessel, leaving one dead and one injured among the port staff and crew.

Earlier, the authorities of the occupied Crimea announced the downing of more than 15 drones.