None of newly elected US presidents will leave Ukraine, it is no longer possible, - retired US Army Major General David L. Grange

A scenario where Russia could conquer the entire territory of Ukraine is now impossible. No one will allow this to happen. US presidential candidate Donald Trump is interested in continuing to support Ukraine.

This was stated by retired US Army Major General David L. Grange, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Constanta Airlines, in an interview with NV.ua, Censor.NET reports.

There is a lot of speculation about whether the new US president - whether the Democratic candidate or Trump - will support Ukraine. Both candidates will. Speaking of Trump, he is interested in supporting Ukraine. This is pragmatism, because Ukraine has strategically important geopolitical locations and resources, and is now an ally of the United States," he said.

In his opinion, Trump may be tougher on Russia than Biden, as he will not only seek to protect Ukraine's territorial value and sovereignty, but also see it as a benefit to US interests.

Grange also stressed that Ukraine must do everything it can to achieve peace on its own terms, otherwise the threat from Russia will continue and Ukraine will not be able to develop normally.

‘Of course, the United States has many issues and problems that it is currently addressing as a world leader. These include the issues of Israel, Taiwan, and the southern borders of the United States - everyone needs help. But the issue of Ukraine is a problem that none of the newly elected presidents will leave behind, it is impossible,’ he stressed.

The retired US Army Major General added that it is now necessary to influence Russia in all possible ways, working in different directions: diplomacy, information warfare, intelligence, cybersecurity, military aspect and economy.