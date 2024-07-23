Almost 4 thousand prisoners are already serving in Armed Forces, there are wounded and dead - People’s Deputy of "Voice", warrior Kostenko

3.8 thousand prisoners are already serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy of the Voice and a soldier Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

"3.8 thousand prisoners are already in the Armed Forces. Most of them have recently completed their training. But there are already wounded and dead among them," said the deputy.

According to him, the demand for mobilization to the Armed Forces among prisoners has decreased, as most of the motivated people have already joined the service.

Kostenko believes that it will be possible to mobilize about 5,000 prisoners to the Armed Forces.

In addition, the secretary of the parliamentary defense committee suggested that it is necessary to create an opportunity to mobilize citizens in pre-trial detention centers. In his opinion, this will allow to attract even more people to the service.

