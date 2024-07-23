Special mark in "Reserve+" appears for those liable for military service who updated their data in time - Defense Ministry

Citizens who have updated their military registration data in time will receive a special mark in the Reserve+ system, which will indicate that the data has been updated in a timely manner.

The innovation was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

According to her, to receive a special mark, you need to have the latest version of the application and update the document.

Reserve+ can be updated in the Play Market on Android and the App Store on iOS.

How do I update a document?

In the application, the document is updated as follows: click on the three dots next to the name of the person liable for military service and click on "Update document" (third item in the menu).

After that, a tick will appear on the main page of the application under the inscription "military registration document" and the inscription "Data updated on time".

The same inscription will appear in the full document information. To see it, click on the ellipsis → full information → scroll down. You can also see the full data if you scan the QR code: it opens when you tap on the document once.

What is the purpose of the mark?

"This mark has several functions. The citizen can be more confident that he or she has updated the data on time, and the TCR and the police can immediately see this mark," explained the Deputy Minister of Defense.

For example, she explained, there may be a situation when a citizen updated his or her data at an administrative service center and after July 16 downloaded Reserve+ and could update or clarify the data again.

In such cases, it is important to understand that such a person has already fulfilled the legal requirement, summarized Chernohorenko.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that citizens who have not updated their military registration data may be put on the wanted list after July 16.